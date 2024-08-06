Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil

The turmoil in Bangladesh is set to affect cricket too as the senior men's team's tour to Pakistan could be in doubt due to the ongoing unrest in the country. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan for two Tests is supposed to begin from August 21 but with the country in turmoil, it might be difficult for national team to travel.
Bangladesh are supposed to play two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (Aug 30-Sep 3).
Even Bangladesh A team's shadow tour has been rendered doubtful Former Test skipper Mominul Haque was supposed to play for Bangladesh A in that series vs Pakistan Shaheens (A).
A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI that they were ready to fly out the Bangladeshi players to Rawalpindi at the earliest in view of the current scenario. PCB is still awaiting a response.
"The PCB has even offered to host their players for the extra days and provide them with all training facilities in Rawalpindi ahead of the Test matches but they have not responded as yet,” he said.
The source also said that the communication has become difficult as the Bangladesh Cricket Board himself is leaving the country.
"With the BCB president (Najmul Hosain Papon) also leaving the country, apparently the board is not functioning normally," he said.
Bangladeshi protesters stormed the Prime Minister's palace on Monday forcing Sheikh Hasina to fly out of the country. On the same day, BCB delayed the arrival of their 'A' side which was supposed to travel to Pakistan for a series.
The 'A' team’s first four-day game is scheduled from August 11. Bangladesh have not toured Pakistan since 2019-20.
Reports of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza's house being set on fire have also emerged amid the unrest. Apart from being Bangladesh's eminent cricketers, Mortaza was also a Member of Parliament from Sheikh Hasina's party.