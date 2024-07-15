Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Overhauls Central Contracts: Shorter Terms, Same Pay

The decisions were taken during a meeting in Lahore called by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

File
The board said it intends to make significant overhauls to its policies after the national team’s debacle in the T20 World Cup. Photo: File
info_icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday decided to reduce the duration of its central contracts from three years to one but opted against reducing payment to its players. (More Cricket News)

The decisions were taken during a meeting in Lahore called by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Among those present in the meeting were Pakistan’s new red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, selectors Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and other senior officials.

The board said it intends to make significant overhauls to its policies after the national team’s debacle in the T20 World Cup, wherein Pakistan failed to make the Super Eight stage following defeats to India and the USA.

“The selectors have recommended no change in the financial part of the central contracts which would now be revised into 12-month contracts with players fitness, behaviour and form all to be assessed every 12 months,” a board official said.

Nepal cricket team will be one of the contenders at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 . - X/CricketNep
Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Last year, the former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf had an agreement with the players following which they were issued central contracts guaranteeing no change in agreement clauses and financials for a period of three years.

The official said PCB has now made it mandatory for all centrally and domestic contracted players to undergo fitness tests every three months. The two head coaches would regulate the tests.

It was also decided that while considering player applications to obtain NOCs to play foreign leagues, stringent technical guidelines would be followed wherein the primary objective would be to ensure the player’s fitness and availability for the national team.

“Only (those) players with a high fitness and performance criteria will receive NOCs, ensuring a high standard of representation in international leagues,” the official said.

It was decided in the meeting that all players will have to appear in domestic cricket mandatorily and selectors have been asked to monitor this before selecting any player for the national teams.

The official said everyone present in the meeting unanimously decided that there should be zero tolerance on disciplinary cases and instances of player making groups will be met with strict penalties, in order to uphold team unity and morale.

Plans are also underway to upgrade the high-performance centres nationwide to bolster grassroots cricket.

New centres in Islamabad and Peshawar are set to be established with Gillespie and Kirsten tasked to oversee these initiatives.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  4. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
Football News
  1. Thomas Muller Retires: Career Stats Of Germany Bulwark
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  4. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  5. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia