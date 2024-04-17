Oman Vs Kuwait, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The table toppers of Group B in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024, Oman and Kuwait, are getting ready to lock horns in match 20 on April 17, Wednesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
The host team Oman is leading Group B after winning all three of their matches, followed by Kuwait, who is in second place in the same group after winning two of their three games.
Naseem Khushi, who has scored 126 runs, is Oman's leading scorer in the competition. With six wickets taken, Aqib Ilyas leads Oman in wicket taking during the competition.
Their last encounter with the UAE ended in a 9-wicket victory for Oman. UAE began to bat first and after 20 overs amassed a total of 142 for 5. All of the batters were ineffective except for Asif Khan, who hit 66 runs off 45 balls.
Oman easily chased the target. A successful chase was set in motion by Naseem Khushi, who scored 39 runs off just 15 balls. Oman was able to win with nine wickets remaining thanks to Khalid Kail's 50 from 23 balls.
On the other hand, Meet Bhavsar leads Kuwait in scoring with 114 runs during the competition. Yasin Patel leads Kuwait in wicket-taking during the competition with four wickets. Bahrain was defeated by Kuwait in their prior encounter by a margin of 26 runs. Kuwait batted first in a match that was halted by rain, scoring 161 for 7 in 15 overs. Meet Bhavsar scored 54 runs in a miraculous knock. Kuwait reached 161 in 15 overs of play.
Oman Vs Kuwait Head-to-head
Oman will be confronting Kuwait for the first time in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup. However, they have faced each other before during Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 where Oman won by 68 runs.
When Oman Vs Kuwait, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played?
The Oman Vs Kuwait, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 17, Wednesday at 04:00 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat.
Where to watch Oman Vs Kuwait, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch Oman Vs Kuwait, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Oman Vs Kuwait cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad
Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus