Cricket

NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series

However, the veteran pacer will be available for selection just in case the BlackCaps qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next year in June at Lord's

Tim-Southee-New-Zealand-Cricket-X-Photo
Tim Southee is set to call time on his Test playing career after the England home series. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
New Zealand pacer and former skipper Tim Southee will call time on his Test playing career after the three-match series against England, the New Zealand Cricket Board said on Friday, November 15. (More Cricket News)

However, the veteran pacer will be available for selection just in case the BlackCaps qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next year in June at Lord's.

The series against England starts with the first two Tests in Christchurch (November 28 to December 2) and Wellington (December 6 to 10), respectively. Southee's home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the final Test from December 14-18.

Southee turns 36 by the time the third Test starts in Hamilton and the veteran will also decide on his white-ball career as Kiwis will play host to Sri Lanka for three-match T20Is and as many ODIs from December 28.

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?
IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After 3-0 Humiliation To New Zealand?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket, Southee said, “To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

“I’ll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years. It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The 35-year-old made his Test debut on March 22, 2008 against England in Napier and picked up a five-for in the first innings of his maiden Test. Southee's overall Test career has seen him pick 385 wickets in 104 Tests, which makes him the second leading wicket-taker in the format for the Kiwis and would look to end with 400 wickets.

Moreover, Southee has even contributed with the bat, scoring 2185 runs with a best score of 77 not out, that came against England in his maiden Test.

