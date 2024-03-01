It took a horrible mix-up between the wickets to offset Kane Williamson's superlative run-scoring form. The New Zealand batting mainstay had racked up three centuries in his last four outings, but was dismissed for a second-ball duck on Friday (March 1, 2024), courtesy his first run out in a Test match in 12 years. (NZ vs AUS, 1st Test Streaming | More Cricket News)
And it was an utterly disastrous one. On strike for the last delivery of the fifth over of the Kiwi innings, Williamson drove a full ball from left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc towards mid-off. The 33-year-old immediately set off for a quick single, but non-striker Will Young was ball watching. By the time Young turned and responded, Williamson was halfway down the pitch.
Young finally began to run but saw his senior partner bearing down on him on a collision course and swerved to his left. Williamson dodged to his right and the duo collided mid-pitch, even as Starc nearly got in the middle of it and had to take evasive action.
Williamson was left stranded as Marnus Labuschagne's throw hit the stumps directly at the non-striker's end. You can watch the video of the frenetic dismissal below.
The last time Williamson had been run out in a Test match was in 2012, and if not for absolute miscommunication, might well have maintained the streak for several more years.
The former BlackCaps Test captain's wicket was soon followed by that of young Rachin Ravindra and suddenly the hosts were three down with just 12 runs on the board. Wickets continued to tumble and Australia piled on the pressure and bowled NZ out for a sub-par total of 179.
The visitors lost two early wickets in the third innings, but still ended Day 2 well and truly on top. At stumps, the Aussies led by 217 runs and with eight wickets in hand, will be eyeing a target big enough that shuts out the home team in the first Test at the Basin Reserve.
First it was Cameron Green (174 not out off 275 balls) and Josh Hazlewood's record 10th-wicket stand (highest by any pair against New Zealand), and then Nathan Lyon's four-wicket haul that made it Australia's day. The hosts now need a special performance in the field on Day 3 to stay in contention.