Australia may have swept the T20I series 3-0, but things could be entirely different when they lock horns with hosts New Zealand in the first Test match at the Basin Reserve, starting Thursday, February 29, 2024. (More Cricket News)
New Zealand are a strong Test side at home and are likely to make proceedings as difficult as it gets for the Pat Cummins-led Australia. The Aussies lost their previous Test outing against West Indies, with the 24-year-old Shamar Joseph bagging a sensational seven-wicket haul in just his second Test. It remains to be seen how things pan out this time around.
Australia skipper Cummins has named the same starting XI that was defeated by West Indies in Brisbane. “It's always nice to have a full contingent to pick from,” Cummins said on the eve of the match. “I doesn't feel like we need to reinvent the wheel.”
Australia playing XI for first Test: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Meanwhile, in the Kiwi camp, Devon Conway has been ruled out but Rachin Ravindra has been cleared to play the first Test. Conway suffered a thumb injury while keeping wickets in the second T20I between the teams last week.
Conway will have further tests later. In the meantime, Will Young open the batting with Tom Latham in Conway's place. Henry Nicholls, who was dropped from the New Zealand team ahead of its two recent Tests against South Africa, has been recalled to provide reinforcement for the batting lineup.
Ravindra missed the second and third T20Is against Australia with a knee niggle but is fit to play from Thursday. Daryl Mitchell is also available after missing the South Africa series with a foot injury.
NZ captain Tim Southee said the home team will settle on its playing XI after gauging the conditions at the Basin Reserve, where the pitch usually is green at first but good for batting. New Zealand will decide whether to go into the match with four seamers or to include spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand squad for first Test: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
Head-To-Head Record
The BlackCaps and Aussies have faced off in Tests 60 times, and the latter enjoy an overwhelming advantage when it comes to the head-to-head results. Australia have won 34 of the 60 Tests, while New Zealand have won just eight, with 18 matches concluding in draws.
Live streaming details of the AUS vs NZ, 1st Test:
When will the AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test match be played?
The AUS vs NZ, 1st Test match will be played between Thursday, February 29, 2024 and Monday, March 4, 2024, at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.
Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 1st Test match?
Live streaming of the AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test match will be available on Amazon Prime in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.