Australia may have swept the T20I series 3-0, but things could be entirely different when they lock horns with hosts New Zealand in the first Test match at the Basin Reserve, starting Thursday, February 29, 2024. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand are a strong Test side at home and are likely to make proceedings as difficult as it gets for the Pat Cummins-led Australia. The Aussies lost their previous Test outing against West Indies, with the 24-year-old Shamar Joseph bagging a sensational seven-wicket haul in just his second Test. It remains to be seen how things pan out this time around.