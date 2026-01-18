New Zealand U19 Vs USA U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Bulawayo

NZ take on minnows USA in Under-19 World Cup match
Young Kiwis go in the contest as favourites
NZ win toss, elect to field first
USA lock horns against New Zealand at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Sunday (January 18). Watch the cricket match live.
United States lost the first game to India, in a game that could have gone down to the wire had the USA side put up some runs on the board. They could only muster 107, and could take courage from the fact that they scalped four Indian wickets.
New Zealand U19 Vs USA U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
New Zealand U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.
New Zealand U19 Vs USA U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
United States of America U19 (Playing XI): Amrinder Gill, Sahil Garg, Adnit Jhamb, Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Shiv Shani, Amogh Arepally(w), Nitish Sudini, Adit Kappa, Sahir Bhatia, Rishabh Shimpi, Ritvik Appidi
New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Harry Waite, Mason Clarke
New Zealand U19 Vs USA U19, World Cup 2026: Captain Quotes
Utkarsh Srivastava: I think we would have bowled first today, it will be difficult to bat in the first hour. We need to keep our wickets intact. There are parents and our family members out in the crowd so we are thankful to them.
Tom Jones: We are going to bowl first. With the weather around and helpful conditions on offer, it's better to bowl first. Our preparation has been great. It's a great group with a lot of belief and talent. It's about playing a really positive brand of cricket.
New Zealand U19 Vs USA U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The NZ U19 vs USA U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.