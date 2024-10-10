Cricket

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SL-W Match

New Zealand lock horns against Sri Lanka in this crucial Group A encounter in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details

Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India women defeated Sri Lanka women by 82 runs in match 12 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 9. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The win saw India leapfrog New Zealand into second position in the Group A point table. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have accumulated six points from three games and have a healthy NRR of +0.576.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, have a negative NRR (-0.050) and will take on already-eliminated Sri Lanka in a bid to secure a spot in the semi-final.

Chamari Athapaththu will want to finish the tournament on a winning note and that's why this match will be a mouth-watering affair on October 12.

Group A Points Table Photo: Outlook
NZ-W Vs SL-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer.

NZ-W Vs SL-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday, October 12, at 3:30pm IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

