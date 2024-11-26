Cricket

New Zealand Vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs ENG Match

Check below how you can watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match live in India

Ben-Stokes-England-Test-Captain-AP-Photo
England Test Captain Ben Stokes. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
With the World Test Championship Final spot at stake, England will be touring New Zealand starting 28th November. This rivalry, which has been revered for ages and has produced many memorable matches, will once again be on display as the Bazball style of the Three Lions goes up against the resilience of the Kiwis. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand is playing hosts to England for three tests and will be on a high after their series clean sweep in India, a feat not achieved by any team since the 1999-2000 series when India lost to South Africa. In fact, no team had ever whitewashed India in India in a three-match Test series.

New Zealand Prime Minister poses with the England cricket team in Queenstown. - X/englandcricket
NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With the series win in India, New Zealand has certainly put themselves in contention for the WTC final. If they win each of their three remaining Tests against England, they will finish on 64.29%. While this won't guarantee qualification, it will certainly keep them in the mix. However, if they lose one of those Tests, their percentage will drop to 57.14%, which might still be enough depending on other results.

On the other hand, the two defeats in Pakistan means that England can finish with a maximum win percentage of 48.86 even if they beat New Zealand 3-0. It's almost certain that it won't be enough for qualification, though there's a mathematical chance of finishing second on 48.86 if several other results go their way.

  

It will be the aggressive batting lineup of England against the strong bowling lineup of New Zealand, who have performed exceedingly well this season. With the likes of Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope leading the lineup, and strong all-rounders like Ben Stokes (Captain) and Chris Woakes to follow, the bowling lineup of the Kiwis will have their work cut out. For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Tim Southee will be spearheading the bowling attack, with the support of young William Orourke, who has proven his mettle in his short seven-match Test career.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be dependent on the experience of Kane Williamson, Darryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, and the flamboyance of Rachin Ravindra to tackle the relatively young bowling attack of England. England will certainly miss the fierce pace of Mark Wood, who is out due to a bone-stress injury in his right elbow.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Where is the first Test between New Zealand and England?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 3:30 AM IST from November 28,2024 – December 2,2024.

Where can you watch and stream the first Test between New Zealand and England in India?

Indian fans can stream the first test between New Zealand and England on Sony LIV from 3:30 AM IST. On TV, the match will be available to watch on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD from 3:30 AM IST.

