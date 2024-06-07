Cricket

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?

New Zealand find themselves in a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the top two spots

2024 T20 Cricket World Cup Afghanistan vs Uganda photo_10
Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture here on Saturday. (More Sports News)

New Zealand find themselves in a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the top two spots.

With rain restricting their training sessions, New Zealand's preparation for the marquee event have been less than ideal.

Additionally, they take on Afghanistan and West Indies in their opening two games.

Come Saturday, Kane Williamson and Co. will have to get the better of a side that is not only warmed up but has also registered a morale-boosting win and know the conditions here well.

However, New Zealand's strength in ICC events has been their adaptability, they always manage to turn up, reaching the latter stages.

And with a wealth of experience as well as an exuberance of youth in the likes of Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra in the side, they will be expected to get past the Afghans.

On paper, New Zealand have all bases covered, they have depth in batting and variety in bowling. Trent Boult will look dominate with the new ball, with Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee complementing him.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has a phenomenal record in the Caribbean, averaging under 17 with the ball at an economy of 5.5 ad he will be look to outsmart the Afghans.

Haris Rauf conceded 37 runs in match against USA. - File/AP
PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: American Cricketer Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering

BY PTI

Meanwhile, Afghanistan secured a thumping victory over Uganda in their opener. If the opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided the team a great start with the bat, pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and skipper Rashid Khan exhibited exceptional prowess with the ball.

But apart form Gurbaz and Zadran none of the other batters manage to stick around and against a formidable Kiwi side, they will need to do better.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Match starts 5:00am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  2. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  3. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  4. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
  5. 'India's Voters Rebuke Modi': How Foreign Media Reacted To India Lok Sabha Election Results
Entertainment News
  1. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  2. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  3. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  4. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  5. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15 Preview: South Asian Rivals Vie For Top Spot
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15: When, Where To Watch
  3. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?
  4. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch
  5. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: American Cricketer Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  2. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  3. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  4. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  5. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind