Netherlands Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: NED-W Win Toss, Choose To Bat First

Scotland will start their T20 World Cup campaign today
The Netherlands will lock horns against Scotland in match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on January 20, 2026.
The Netherlands got off to a winning start with a 22-run victory over Zimbabwe in their tournament opener. They will be up against a Scottish side, who'll be playing their first game and will want to start their campaign with a win. It's an important match for both teams and a win in this match will further fortify their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup in England.
Netherlands Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
The Netherland women have won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Scotland women.
Netherlands Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Scotland Women: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sarah Bryce(w), Ailsa Lister, Kathryn Bryce(c), Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Sanya Khurana, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Hannah Landheer
Netherlands Vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info
The matches of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2026 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. Meanwhile, in Nepal, the matches can be streamed on the ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.