Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1

The Netherlands T20I tri-series begins Friday with the United States and Canada joining the hosts in the three-way contest. (More Cricket News)
The opening match of the tri-series will see the hosts Netherlands taking on Canada. All three teams will take on each other twice and there will be no final for the tri-series.
Netherlands will again be lead by their tactically sound skipper Scot Edwards. Canada on the other hand will be led by Nicholas Kirton who has been handed the reigns from Saad Bin Zafar.
Each game will be important for every team as there are just four games per side in the tri-series with no final.
Squads:
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Parveen Kumar
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Daniel Doram, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein
When is the Netherlands vs Canada, T20I Tri-series 2024 match 1?
The Netherlands vs Canada match will take place on Friday, August 23 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The match begins 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Netherlands vs Canada, T20I Tri-series 2024 match 1?
The Netherlands vs Canada match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.