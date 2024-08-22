Cricket

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Check all the schedule, squads and live streaming/telecast update for the upcoming series that also features USA and Canada

File photo of Netherlands national cricket team.
The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 kicks-off from August 23, Friday and will conclude on August 28, Wednesday. Apart from the hosts Netherlands, they will be joined by United States and Canada in the tri-series. (More Cricket News)

The tri-series will consist of six matches with each team playing the other twice. The team with the most points followed by the best NRR, will be declared the winner of the tri-series.

Monank Patel will lead Team USA whereas Nicholas Kirton has been named skipper of Canada. The Dutch has Scott Edwards as their captain.

The Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht and Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg will host the matches for the tri-series.

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram

USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Schedule:

Friday, August 23

Netherlands vs Canada - 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 24

United States vs Canada - 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 25

Netherlands vs United States - 7:30 PM

Monday, August 26

Netherlands vs United States - 5:30 PM

Tuesday, August 27

United States vs Canada - 5:30 PM

Wednesday, August 28

Netherlands vs United States - 5:30 PM

(All times are IST)

Streaming/telecast information:

One can live stream the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 on the FanCode app and website in India.

There will be no live telecast of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 on any TV channel in India.

