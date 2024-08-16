Cricket

Netherlands Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch NED Vs CAN Match 22

The Netherlands Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match number 22 will be played on August 17, Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the match

The Netherlands National Cricket Team.
The Netherlands and Canada will face off on August 17, Saturday, in Match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. (More Cricket News)

The Netherlands have been performing well recently, securing three wins in their last five matches. They are coming on the back of a 19-run victory over United States in the 21st match of the ICC CWC League 2.

Meanwhile, Canada enter this encounter following a five-wicket defeat to the Netherlands in their opening match of the tri-nation series on August 11. Their struggles continued with a subsequent loss two days later to the United States, who set a formidable target of 304 for 4 in 50 overs. Canada responded with 290 for 9 in their 50 overs, falling short by 14 runs.

Netherlands Squad:


Scott Edwards (c), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Canada Squad:

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Udhaya Bhagwan

When is Netherlands Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 22?

The Netherlands Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match number 22 will be played on August 17, Saturday at 09:00 GMT | 2:30 pm IST at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg.

Where To Watch Netherlands Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 22?

The Netherlands Vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match number 22 will be available to live stream on FanCode app and website in India. Live telecasting of the matches are not yet confirmed.

