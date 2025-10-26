Nepal Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 86 In Dubai

Nepal face USA in Match 86 of ICC World Cup League Two on October 26
This is the first match of UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025
USA second in League 2 table, Nepal seventh
Nepal take on the United States of America (USA) in the opening match of the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 26, 2025). Watch the Nepal vs USA cricket match live today.
This tri-series is the fifteenth round of the ongoing eight-team ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27). With only the top four teams advancing directly to the Qualifier and others facing the play-off route, every outing matters.
Heading into the match, the USA sit second on the League 2 table with 28 points (14 wins from 20 matches) and a net run rate of a positive 0.758. Their campaign has been marked by consistency and depth, with Monank Patel and Milind Kumar among the standout performers so far. They have won four out of their last five completed ODI matches.
Nepal, meanwhile, are seventh with five wins from 16 matches and a net run rate of negative 0.138. Their campaign has seen flashes of promise but has been largely erratic. Understandably, the pressure is mounting on Rohit Paudel's side. This year, Nepal have a 3-1 win-loss record in ODIs, and in their last outing, they beat the Netherlands by 16 runs.
Having said that, Nepal are currently enjoying a landmark phase in T20 internationals. The recent bilateral series win over the West Indies marked their first-ever triumph against a Full Member, followed by a commanding performance to take top honours in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-EAP Regional Final. With several matches still in hand in League 2, the Rhinos are well-positioned to build on this momentum.
The hosts UAE, currently occupying the bottom place with six points, are the third team in the leg. Scotland lead the table with 30 from 24 matches. The Netherlands (28 from 24), Oman (24 from 20), Canada (21 from 24), and Namibia (19 from 24) are the other teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27).
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Scotland
|24
|13
|7
|4
|30
|0.925
|2
|USA
|20
|14
|6
|0
|28
|0.758
|3
|Netherlands
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|0.165
|4
|Oman
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|0.057
|5
|Canada
|24
|9
|12
|3
|21
|-0.209
|6
|Namibia
|24
|9
|14
|1
|19
|-0.502
|7
|Nepal
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|-0.138
|8
|UAE
|16
|3
|13
|0
|6
|-1.294
Nepal Vs USA ODI Head-To-Head Record
The ODI head-to-head record between the two teams is evenly poised, 4:4, with one tied match in the previous nine meetings.
The Nepal vs USA ODI rivalry started in February 2020, during the previous Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle for the 2023 showpiece. In the most recent meeting, the USA beat Nepal by 37 runs last November.
UAE Tri-Series 2025 Squads
USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Jessy Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Smit Patel (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, and Rushil Ugarkar.
Nepal: Rohit Poudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Shahab Alam, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah (wk), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), and Nandan Yadav.
UAE: Rahul Chopra (c & wk), Haider Ali, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Arfan, Harshit Kaushik, Shoaib Khan, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammmad Rohid, Muhammad Shahdad, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh, and Muhammad Waseem.
UAE Tri-Series 2025 Fixtures
The matches will be played across two venues in Dubai: the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the ICC Academy Ground.
October 26: Nepal vs USA at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 28: UAE vs USA at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 30: UAE vs Nepal at ICC Academy Ground
November 1: Nepal vs USA at ICC Academy Ground
November 3: UAE vs USA at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
November 5: UAE vs Nepal at ICC Academy Ground
Where to Nepal vs USA, UAE Tri-Series 2025 match today?
In India, fans can stream the Nepal vs USA cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the NEP vs USA cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.
Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.