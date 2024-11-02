Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s

Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl first against the United States in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the two sides on Saturday in Dallas. (More Cricket News)
Nepal vs USA Playing 11s
United States of America Playing XI: Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Utkarsh Srivastava, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
Nepal Playing XI: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane
The two sides had just met last Sunday in a nail-biting thriller where the United States had come out on top, winning by three wickets with just two balls left.
The tournament is part of the qualification process of the Cricket World Cup 2027 that takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.