Nepal Vs Thailand Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update & Playing XIs

Nepal Vs Thailand Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Know all about the Nepal vs Thailand, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal vs Thailand
Nepal women's team will be batting first. Photo: X/CricketNep
  • Nepal women bat first against Thailand women

  • Indu Barma-led side are in Group B

  • The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal women start their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 against Thailand women, in match 1 on Sunday, January 18 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Nepal are clubbed in Group B alongside Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six stage, teams will face the three teams qualified from the opposite group.

The top four teams at the end of the Super Six standings will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Nepal Vs Thailand, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss

Thailand have won the toss and opted to field first.

Nepal Vs Thailand, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Thailand XI: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto.

Nepal XI: Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Puja Mahato, Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Sita Magar, Riya Sharma, Suman Bista.

Nepal Vs Thailand, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches, including Nepal vs Thailand, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. In Nepal, one can watch it on ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.

