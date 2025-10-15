Nepal Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Nepal win toss, opt to bat first against Oman
Both teams unbeaten in ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier
Match to be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India
Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman in match 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday (October 15).
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Playing XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Rohit Paudel's men topped Group B with four points to ease into the next round, and then got the better of Qatar and UAE in Super Six. The home team similarly led group C with two straight wins before victories over Qatar and UAE. The three top sides in this stage will earn berths for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Samay Shrivastava
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 be played?
The Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 8:30pm IST.
Where will the Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 be telecast and live streamed?
The Nepal vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 17 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.