Nepal will go head-to-head against Oman in match 5 of the Canada T20I tri-series 2024 at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City on Wednesday, October 2. (More Sports News)
Both teams have faced challenges in recent months and will aim for a strong victory. Nepal currently sit second on the table with one win and two losses, while Oman are at the bottom with one win and one loss. Oman entered this series following a defeat to Nepal in the first game of the competition.
Nepal Vs Oman: Full Squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Muzahir Raza, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Jay Odedra, Pratik Athavale, Shakeel Ahmed, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava
Nepal Vs Oman: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Nepal vs Oman 5th T20I match of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024?
The Nepal vs Oman 5th T20I match of Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024 will be played on Wednesday, October 2 at 9:30pm IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Oman 5th T20I match of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024?
In Canada and the USA, the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series matches can be streamed live on Willow TV. For Nepal and the rest of the world, fans can catch the action live on STYX Sports.