The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for hosting a crucial training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
The training that was facilitated was a preparatory camp for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series that is set to take place in September.
Cricket Nepal showcased its appreciation taking it to their social medal handle, emphasising the remarkable support from the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the board.
They also thanked Dr. S Jaishankar for the role the Indian External Affairs minister played in making the camp a major success.
“Concluding a successful training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as we gear up for the upcoming series in the ICC CWC League 2 cycle. Our sincere thanks to Honorable @DrSJaishankar, the @BCCI, Hon. Secretary @JayShah, and @IndiaInNepal for making the program happen,” the Cricket Association of Nepal wrote on X.
The guidance shared was also acknowledged by Cricket Nepal, highlighting the sporting spirit between the two cricketing nations.
The preparatory camp featured some big Indian cricket names, including the former India head coach Rahul Dravid and fast bowler Mohammed Shami.
Nepal are set to face off against Oman and Canada in the upcoming tournament, and will look to put on an impressive display.