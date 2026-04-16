MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: QdK's Innings Goes In Vain As Punjab Kings Register Seven-Wicket Victory
Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings’ winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2026 match on Thursday. Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts’ 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters. Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.
1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
6/29
7/29
8/29
9/29
10/29
11/29
12/29
13/29
14/29
15/29
16/29
17/29
18/29
19/29
20/29
21/29
22/29
23/29
24/29
25/29
26/29
27/29
28/29
29/29
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE