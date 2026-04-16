MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: QdK's Innings Goes In Vain As Punjab Kings Register Seven-Wicket Victory

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings’ winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2026 match on Thursday. Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts’ 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters. Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.

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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket- Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh after Punjab Kings won against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hands over the ball to Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen bowls a deliveryduring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, second right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Shashank Singh
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh leaves the field after a ball hits on his head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Shashank Singh
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen, second left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Shefane Rutherford
Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford bowled out by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Allah Gazanfar
Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Cooper Connolly
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Allah Gazanfar
Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammate during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Cheer girls
Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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