Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

One of the most thrilling games of Pakistan Super League 2024 is set to kick off as the Multan Sultans, the team with 3 wins in 4 matches played and the undefeated Quetta Gladiators are going to clash today, February 24, Sunday in Multan. (More Cricket News)
In their home territory, the Multan Sultans, known for their dominance, will need to demonstrate their prowess as they take on the strong Gladiators for the first time this season. Up to this point, Mohammad Rizwan's team has suffered only one loss against Peshawar Zalmi led by Babar Azam, by a margin of 5 runs. They have secured victories against Islamabad United twice, winning by 5 and 3 wickets respectively, as well as triumphing over Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets.
On the other hand, Rilee Roussouw's Quetta Gladiators maintained their unbeaten record by defeating Babar Azam's side by 16 runs. They kicked off the season victorious and continued the winning streak by pulverising Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets and then Islamabad United by 3 wickets. They are set to face Multan Sultans next. Below is where you cant watch the match actions live.
Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match?
You can watch the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
When and where is Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match happening?
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match will kick off on February 25, Sunday at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 2:30 pm local time/ 3:00 pm IST.
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Squads:
Rilee Rossouw (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed (Silver) Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford
:
Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey