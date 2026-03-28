Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: MS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Multan Sultans face Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 28 in a PSL 2026 clash
Multan aim to bounce back with a revamped squad, while Islamabad rely on consistency and experience under Shadab Khan
Multan won the toss and opted to field; rain caused a brief delay as the groundstaff covered the pitch
Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 28.
Both teams step onto the field with contrasting narratives, each aiming to assert themselves early in PSL 2026. The stage is set for a thrilling contest where ambition meets experience.
Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to field. As the openers took guard, rain began to drizzle, prompting the groundstaff to cover the pitch while the umpires waited in the middle for the shower to pass.
Multan Sultans enter this match determined to rewrite their story after a disappointing previous campaign. With a revamped squad featuring international stars, they are eager to make a strong statement and build momentum from the very first game.
Every moment on the field is an opportunity for Multan to signal that they are serious contenders this season.
Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, bring consistency and a solid core to the encounter. Historically one of the league’s most successful franchises, they will look to exploit their superior head-to-head record and rely on their balanced lineup to dominate early.
For Islamabad, this match is about setting the tone and asserting authority in PSL 2026.
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field.
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Devon Conway, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Live Streaming
PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. Viewers outside India can watch the games on the following platforms.
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad