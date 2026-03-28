Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner’s Side Ready For Shadab Khan Challenge

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info
The match 4 of the PSL 2026 will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below:
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello!
Greetings! We’re back with live coverage of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in the PSL. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the match.