Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner’s Side Ready For Shadab Khan Challenge

RWP have won the toss and elected to field in match 3 of PSL 2026. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, 28 March. Multan Sultans aim to bounce back from a disappointing previous campaign with a revamped squad featuring international stars, while Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, look to build on their recent consistency and exploit their superior head-to-head record. With contrasting narratives and high stakes early in the tournament, both sides are set for an exciting clash.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 06:05:16 pm IST Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info The match 4 of the PSL 2026 will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below: Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

Nepal: Tapmad

MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

Rest of the world: Tapmad