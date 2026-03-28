Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner’s Side Ready For Shadab Khan Challenge

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United on Saturday, 28 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026 Updates
RWP have won the toss and elected to field in match 3 of PSL 2026. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, 28 March. Multan Sultans aim to bounce back from a disappointing previous campaign with a revamped squad featuring international stars, while Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, look to build on their recent consistency and exploit their superior head-to-head record. With contrasting narratives and high stakes early in the tournament, both sides are set for an exciting clash.
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Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info

The match 4 of the PSL 2026 will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below:

  • Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

  • Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

  • USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

  • United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

  • Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

  • Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

  • Nepal: Tapmad

  • MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

  • Rest of the world: Tapmad

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello!

Greetings! We’re back with live coverage of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in the PSL. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the match.

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