Marsh Hails Pant's Comeback: 'A Ripping Bloke We’d Wish To Have In The Australian Team'

Talking about Pant's comeback from that horrific car accident in 2022, Marsh was in awe of the Indian wicketkeeper batter's positiveness, competitiveness and hunger to win

Mitchell Marsh bats, Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Mitchell Marsh bats during the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Rishabh Pant's stirring comeback to cricket has moved Mitchell Marsh so much that the all-rounder termed him a "ripping bloke" whom he wished to have played for Australia. (More Cricket News)

After returning to international cricket earlier this year through white ball formats, Pant underlined his long-term readiness for red-ball cricket with a hundred against Bangladesh in the recent first Test at Chennai.



“He’s a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He’s obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it’s been a hell of a comeback," he told Star Sports.

"He’s a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He’s highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He’s got that big smile.”

Pant is expected to be an integral part of the Indian batting line-up during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting in Perth fromNovember 22.

The left-hander was superb in the previous two Test series against the Aussies, gathering 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40, including a century and two half-tons. He has top score of an unbeaten 159 against the team from Down Under.

The 26-year-old also slammed an unbeaten 89 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test in 2021, handing Australia its maiden Test loss at the venue in 32 years, while the Indians sealed the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Australian opener Travis Head also spoke highly of Pant's abilities.

“The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with,” he reckoned.

Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

I find Rohit tough to bowl to: Hazlewood

It will be Rohit Sharma's maiden tour of Australia as the Test skipper, and he is also expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility with the bat.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood admitted that Rohit is a tough batter to bowl to.

"I find him quite tough to bowl to. I think ‘Gaza’ (Nathan Lyon) has had some good success against him, particularly in Australia, so it might be a case of getting him on early as well,” he stated.

Rohit has scored 408 runs in seven Tests at an average of 31.38 in Australia, and he is yet to hit a hundred there.

“I remember one time India came out, and he batted at five or six. Then, last time, he opened. He’s always facing the new ball a lot, regardless of the format. I feel like he plays the quicks unbelievably well.

"The bounce and movement don’t seem to bother him; he plays it right under his eyes and has all the time in the world."

