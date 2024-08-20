Cricket

Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers

The New York Strikers won their previous game against Miami Lions by five wickets, and will next play Grand Cayman Jaguars in the Max 60 Caribbean League

Kendel-Kadowaki-Fleming-japan-cricketer-max-60-caribbean-league
Japan cricket team captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming. Photo: Max 60 Caribbean League
info_icon

The New York Strikers have onboarded Japanese batter Kendel Kadowaki Fleming to their roster for the ongoing Max 60 Caribbean League. Kendel Fleming is the Japan cricket team captain and known as a hard-hitting southpaw. (More Cricket News)

The Strikers aim to make a strong impact in the Caribbean league, having won their game against Miami Lions by five wickets.

Looking forward to playing a crucial role in the Strikers' campaign, Kendel Fleming said, “I’m honored to be the first Japanese male player brought from Tokyo to contribute to the Strikers campaign in the Max 60. The team has been incredibly welcoming, and I’m looking forward to deliver strong performances and achieving our goals together.”

Guyana Stadium - Photo: X/ @windiescricket
MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Happy with Kendel Fleming debuting for Strikers, owner Sagar Khanna said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better representation and a better talent than Kendel. Kendel’s arrival has already made a positive impact on our team dynamics. His skills and experience are invaluable as we aim for a stronger show this season.”

The signing of Kendel Fleming follows the earlier onboarding of Babar Azam. The Pakistan cricket star was a former member of Strikers who starred with his century in Lanka Premier League 2023.

The New York Strikers faced off against the Caribbean Tigers and Miami Lions in their first two fixtures. The Strikers will next play Grand Cayman Jaguars on Wednesday, August 21 at 2:30am IST. The match will be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

