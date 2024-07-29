Cricket

Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report

The Washington Freedom dominated the San Francisco Unicorns in a one-sided contest, completely overpowering their opponents

Washington Freedom clinch MLC 2024 title.
Washington Freedom dominated the San Francisco Unicorns
In an all-round show of power hitting and smart bowling, Washington Freedom clinched the Major League Cricket 2024 trophy with a massive 96-run victory over the San Francisco Unicorns in the final at Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday, July 28. (More Cricket News)

Powered by a superb performance from Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Freedom set an imposing target of 208, which proved too steep for the Unicorns to chase.

In need of a strong start, the Unicorns were immediately on the backfoot. Jake Fraser-McGurk (3) was dismissed early in the third over, and Marco Jansen struck a crucial blow by removing Finn Allen (13), who scored a century in the qualifier. With the score at 30/3, the Unicorns were in deep trouble.

The middle-order collapse continued as Sherfane Rutherford (4) and Josh Inglis (18) fell early, extinguishing any hopes of a miraculous chase. Andrew Tye, who was brought in for the final, picked up two pivotal wickets, further tightening the noose around the Unicorns. Rachin Ravindra then cleaned up the tail with an impressive spell, ending with figures of 3/23.

Earlier, the team from Washington lost Head (9) early. Then, Steve Smith (88) took centre stage, anchoring the innings with a masterful knock. He found support in Andries Gous (21), who added a steadying partnership before both Gous and Rachin Ravindra (11) fell without significant contributions.

Undeterred, Smith unleashed a barrage of strokes, finding the boundary with ease.

India celebrate a wicket during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday (July 28). - AP
India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele

BY PTI

Glenn Maxwell (40) joined Smith and the duo took the game away from the Unicorns with their aggressive batting. A memorable over saw Drysdale concede 28 runs as both Smith and Maxwell went berserk, setting the stage for a massive total.

Smith's departure, followed shortly by Maxwell's, brought Mukhtar Ahmed (19*) to the crease, who contributed a quick cameo with a couple of big hits, pushing the total past the 200-run mark. The Freedom ended their innings at 208, a record total for a final.

Brief Scores: Washington Freedom (Steve Smith 88, Glenn Maxwell 40, Pat Cummins 2/35) beat San Francisco Unicorns (Carmi Le Roux 20, Josh Inglis 18, Marco Jansen 3/28) by 96 runs.

