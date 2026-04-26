LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Weather and Likely XIs For Today's Bottom Of The Table Clash

LSG will look to break their four-match losing streak against the bottom placed KKR in match 38 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday, April 26

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Outlook Sports Desk
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LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026
LSG will take on the KKR in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG are coming off a four-match losing streak in the season

  • According to Chat GPT, KKR have 52% chance of winning today's match

  • There is no prediction of rain in Lucknow for today's match between LSG and KKR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 26.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and will be desperate to bag a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. While LSG are in the 9th spot with four points from two wins and five losses from seven matches, KKR are at the bottom with just one point from one win in seven games played so far.

This is the second time both teams have faced each other this season. LSG edged KKR out in the last match courtesy of the 21-year-old Mukul Chaudhary, who smashed an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls to take his team home in a thriller.

LSG will be vying to end their four-match losing streak, while KKR will look to carry on with the hard-found winning momentum.

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match between LSG and KKR Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, while both teams have close in terms of performance, KKR have a slightly better chance with 52% of winning today's match against LSG.

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KKR finally found winning momentum in the seventh match after losing the 6 straight matches and will be the more confident team against LSG, who are coming off four straight losses. Also, KKR possess a stronger spin attack, which could come in handy on a sluggish Lucknow track.

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert/Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cam Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana/Vaibhav Arora

Q

Is there rain prediction for today's match between LSG and KKR?

A

No, there is no prediction of rain in Lucknow for today's match between LSG and KKR.

Q

Who will win in today's match between LSG and KKR?

A

According to Chat GPT, KKR have 52% chance of winning against KKR today?

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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