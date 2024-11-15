Cricket

KL Rahul Targets IPL Comeback To Reclaim T20I Spot And Stay In Contention For All Formats

The Bengaluru man's last Test hundred was against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023 and since then made just two fifties in nine innings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
KL-Rahul
KL Rahul's form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team as he was recently dropped for the last two Tests against New Zealand. File Photo
info_icon

The beleaguered KL Rahul is seeking to use the next IPL as a vehicle to stage a comeback to the Indian T20I side as he wants to remain involved in all three formats of the game. (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old is in line to open the innings if skipper Rohit Sharma does not play in the first Test of the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Perth.

Rahul's form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team as he was recently dropped for the last two Tests against New Zealand at home with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him.

But the batter, who is pleasing to watch when in full flow, remains unperturbed by his lean run of form.

"My aim is to obviously get back into the T20 team. I've always wanted to be an all-format player, and that desire and drive haven't changed over the years. I want to still play for India in all three formats and have done that for many years," Rahul told Star Sports.

Tanzania national cricket team. - X | Tanzania Cricket Association
BRN Vs TAN, Toss Update ICC CWC Challenge League B: Bahrain Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I've been out of the T20 team for a while, and I know where I stand as a player and what I need to do to get back. So, I look forward to this IPL season to give me that platform to enjoy my cricket and play the way I want to," he added.

Since 2022, he has scored 514 runs in Tests from 12 matches (21 innings) at an average of 25.7, having registered three half-centuries and a century. 

During the interaction, Rahul emphasised on always keeping the team ahead of his individual aspirations.

"All of us as players want to play with freedom, and everyone would think that the way I batted, I'm enjoying playing that. But like I said, my thought process and motivation have always been team first. It doesn't matter what I want to do or what my natural game is.

"We play a team sport. If I played tennis, it would be different; I could stick to saying, 'This is my natural game.' But in a team sport, it's very different. Each game, you'll have a different role and responsibility given to you to find a way to deliver for the team," he said.

The Bengaluru man's last Test hundred was against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023 and since then made just two fifties in nine innings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Shami Wicketless In Bengal Vs MP
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel
  2. Jamaica Vs United States, CONCACAF Nations League: Pepi's Early Strike Gives Visitors Narrow Lead
  3. Honduras vs Mexico Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch HON Vs MEX QF 1st Leg
  4. UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Beat Greece In Athens
  5. Paraguay Vs Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Scaloni Backs His Players After Shocking Defeat
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
  2. Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy
  3. Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take
  4. PM Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Trouble At Jharkhand Airport; Everyone Safe
  5. India's Climate Policy Lacks Gender-Responsive Strategy: Report At Cop29
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  2. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  5. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya