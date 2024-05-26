KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the tournament decider takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26. However, weather will play a part in the final game with cyclone Remal building up in the Bay Of Bengal. (Prediction | Stats Preview)
Despite it being 1500km east of Chennai, it is highly unlikely that the cyclone will affect the proceedings at the Chepauk on Sunday. However 'Chennai Weather' could be on everyone's lips during KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final.
Chennai Weather Today
The weather in Chennai today evening will be around 32 degrees Celsius. Expect cloud cover to be around 100%. Humidity will be at 66%.
What Happens If Rain Intervenes KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final?
If rain plays a spoilsport on Sunday, May 26, there is a reserve day scheduled for the same. However, if the rain intervenes on the reserve day as well, then the team who finished with higher in IPL point table will be declared winners.
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.