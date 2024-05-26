Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be an enticing final at the Chepauk stadium. Check out weather forecast for today in Chennai ahead of KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 title clash

BCCI
IPL 2024 Final: KKR will take on SRH at the Chepauk Stadium. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the tournament decider takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26. However, weather will play a part in the final game with cyclone Remal building up in the Bay Of Bengal. (Prediction | Stats Preview)

Despite it being 1500km east of Chennai, it is highly unlikely that the cyclone will affect the proceedings at the Chepauk on Sunday. However 'Chennai Weather' could be on everyone's lips during KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final.

Captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins pose with the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy ahead of their final clash in Chennai. - BCCI/IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Chennai Weather Today

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

The weather in Chennai today evening will be around 32 degrees Celsius. Expect cloud cover to be around 100%. Humidity will be at 66%.

What Happens If Rain Intervenes KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final?

If rain plays a spoilsport on Sunday, May 26, there is a reserve day scheduled for the same. However, if the rain intervenes on the reserve day as well, then the team who finished with higher in IPL point table will be declared winners.

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

