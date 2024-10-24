Cricket

Kenya Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B: When, Where To Watch

The Kenya Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match will be held on October 24, Thursday at the Gymkhana Club Ground. Here's how, when and where to watch the live

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B 2024 (for the T20 World Cup 2026) concludes Thursday with a triple-header in Nairobi, Kenya. All three fixtures are inconsequential as record-breaking Zimbabwe and hosts Kenya have already sealed the top two spots, deservingly booking their respective spots in the regional final next year. (More Cricket News)

But the fight is still on for the regional heavyweights, Zimbabwe and Kenya. They meet in the match 14th match at Nairobi's historic Gymkhana Club Ground to decide the Group B winners. It's a game for one-upmanship.

On the penultimate day (October 23) of the Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, Zimbabwe posted 344/4 against the Gambia to create a new batting record (highest innings total in a T20I innings). The previous high was Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games. On October 12, India scored 297/6 against visiting Bangladesh at Hyderabad for the highest T20I total in a match featuring Test-playing nations.

In the one-sided match at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza hit 15 sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten 43-ball knock for 133 runs. Three other batters, openers Brian Bennett (50 off 26) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (62 off 19), and Clive Madande (53 not out off 17) slammed half-centuries.

The Gambia, who forfeited two matches earlier in the tournament, were dismissed for 54 all out in 14.4 for a 290-run win -- another world record (biggest win by runs).

With four wins in four and having achieved a seemingly unsurmountable Net Run Rate of +11.055, Zimbabwe will start favourites against fellow unbeaten side Kenya. But in the Shem Ngoche-led Kenya, Zimbabwe are likely to face their biggest test yet. Kenya have a NRR of +4.951.

The last time these two teams met in a T20I match, at Windhoek on November 30, 2023, Zimbabwe posted 217/4 then restricted Kenya to 107/8 for a 110-run win.

Kenya Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B Live Streaming

When Is Kenya Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match?

The Kenya Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match will be held on October 24, Thursday at the Gymkhana Club Ground Nairobi.

Where to watch When Is Kenya Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match?

Kenya Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe squads

Kenya: Shem Ngoche (c), Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe, Francis Mutua, Gerard Mwendwa, Lucas Oluoch, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

Note: The top two sides of each sub-regional qualifier progress to the regional final. Namibia and Uganda, thanks to their T20 World Cup 2024 participation, have been given byes. And two top two teams from Africa Qualifier will make the trip to India and Sri Lanka for the World Cup finals in 2026.

From Group A, hosts Tanzania and Malawi have qualified for the regional final. Ghana, Cameroon, Lesotho and Mali made up the group. Nigeria will host Group C from November 23 to 28. Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, Saint Helena and Sierra Leone are the other five competing teams.

