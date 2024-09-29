Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 is already underway in Nairobi, Kenya. The tournament is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) which sees 12 teams going head-to-head to compete for a spot in the 2027 WC in a total of 90 games. (More Cricket News)
Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar are pooled in Challenge League A whereas the likes of Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are placed in Challenge League B.
Live Streaming Of Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
When is Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
The Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 will be played on Sunday, September 29 at 12:00 PM IST at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.
Where to watch Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match in India?
The Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Kenya and Demark Squads:
Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Sachin Gill, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Gerard Mwendwa, Pushkar Sharma, Sachin Bhudia, Francis Mutua, Lucas Oluoch, Peter Koech, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel
Denmark: Eshan Karimi, Hamid Shah, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Abdul Hashmi, Taranjit Bharaj, Delawar Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ali Ahmad, Shakeel Zeb, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Jonas Henriksen, Oliver Hald