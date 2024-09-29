Cricket

Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Kenya lock horns against Denmark in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 fixture. Here are the live streaming, timing and other details

Kenyan cricket team. Photo: X/KenyaCricketoff
The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 is already underway in Nairobi, Kenya. The tournament is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) which sees 12 teams going head-to-head to compete for a spot in the 2027 WC in a total of 90 games. (More Cricket News)

Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar are pooled in Challenge League A whereas the likes of Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are placed in Challenge League B.

The top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

Live Streaming Of Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

When is Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

The Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 will be played on Sunday, September 29 at 12:00 PM IST at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.

Where to watch Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match in India?

The Kenya vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Kenya and Demark Squads:

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Sachin Gill, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Gerard Mwendwa, Pushkar Sharma, Sachin Bhudia, Francis Mutua, Lucas Oluoch, Peter Koech, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel

Denmark: Eshan Karimi, Hamid Shah, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Abdul Hashmi, Taranjit Bharaj, Delawar Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ali Ahmad, Shakeel Zeb, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Jonas Henriksen, Oliver Hald

