Where to watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match?

The second match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.