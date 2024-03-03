Islamabad United, after suffering a loss against Peshawar Zalmi in their initial clash of the Pakistan Super League 2024, is now gearing up to seek retribution in the reverse fixture. The match is scheduled to commence on March 4, Monday in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
Islamabad United, having played five matches, losing three of them, does not lack in determination and with even more reasons to bounce back is gearing up. In the previous match against Karachi Kings, Shadab Khan's side showcased a brilliant performance, from winning the toss to chasing the target of 166 runs in only 18.3 overs. Colin Murno's outstanding knock of 82 runs off 47 balls shone brightly as the team marked a comeback victory by 7 wickets.
Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, a mighty team led by mighty Babar Azam, is coming off an impressive win over ISL by a margin of 8 runs. The team's captain played a remarkable innings of 111 not out and remained the talk of the town. Besides, Arif Yaqoob's 5-wicket match haul was another reason to captivate the Zalmi's that night. Out of the five matches played, the team emerged victorious in 3 of them, only suffering defeats to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings by 16 runs and 7 wickets respectively.
In the previous meet between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United this Pakistan Super League season, Azam's side overpowered Khan's team. The second clash on Monday promises to be full of thrilling actions as players like Collin Murno, Alex Hales, Babar Azam and Saim Ayyub, among others, will lock horns, not only aiming to score runs but also seeking redemption and the ultimate goal of winning the trophy.
When Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on March 4, Monday at 7:30 pm local time/8: 00 pm IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match?
The second match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match squads:
Islamabad United:
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)