Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled Due To Wet Outfield; Points Shared

Summary of this article
Heavy rain and a waterlogged outfield at Gaddafi Stadium forced the match to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi shared the points
The washout allowed Peshawar Zalmi to climb to second in the standings
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match 7 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was unfortunately abandoned without a ball being bowled on March 31, 2026. The highly anticipated clash was scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, but heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm disrupted the proceedings well before the toss.
Despite the best efforts of the ground staff and the use of modern equipment, the persistent downpour led to a waterlogged outfield that made play impossible.
The evening began with powerful gusts of wind and heavy rainfall that caught both the teams and the ground crew by surprise. Visuals from the stadium showed staff members struggling to keep the pitch covers in place as strong winds threatened to sweep them away. Although the rain eventually stopped, it left behind deep puddles and a saturated surface.
Match officials and umpires conducted several inspections throughout the night, holding out hope for at least a shortened five-over-per-side game. However, even as the 9:50 PM PKT cut-off time approached, the outfield remained unsafe for the players.
For Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United, this was their first point of the campaign after losing their opening fixture last week. While the fans in Lahore were left disappointed, the points split has tightened the race in the middle of the standings as the tournament moves forward.
Following the washout of their recent encounter, both teams have their sights set on their next fixtures as they navigate the Gaddafi Stadium leg of the tournament. Islamabad United will be back in action very quickly, as they are scheduled to face the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, April 2, 2026. This match is set for an afternoon start at 3:00 PM IST (2:30 PM PKT) in Lahore, where Shadab Khan’s side will be desperate to secure their first full victory of the season.
Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will have a significant period of rest before their next outing. Babar Azam’s men are not scheduled to play again until Wednesday, April 8, 2026, when they travel to Karachi to take on the Hyderabad Kingsmen. That match will be a night fixture starting at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT) at the National Stadium. This week-long break provides the Zalmi squad with a chance to regroup and maintain their current unbeaten momentum as the competition shifts venues.
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to rain and wet outfield.
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
To be announced
Why was the Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi match abandoned despite the rain stopping?
Although the rain eventually ceased at the Gaddafi Stadium, the storm was severe enough to cause a completely waterlogged outfield.
How does the abandoned match impact the PSL 2026 points table?
Since not a single ball was bowled, the points were split, with both teams receiving one point each.
What was the minimum requirement for a shortened game to take place?
For a PSL group stage match to be considered official, each team must bat for a minimum of five overs.