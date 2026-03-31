Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled Due To Wet Outfield; Points Shared

Following the washout of their recent encounter, both teams have their sights set on their next fixtures as they navigate the Gaddafi Stadium leg of the tournament. Islamabad United will be back in action very quickly, as they are scheduled to face the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, April 2, 2026. This match is set for an afternoon start at 3:00 PM IST (2:30 PM PKT) in Lahore, where Shadab Khan’s side will be desperate to secure their first full victory of the season.