When Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match will be played?

The last league match of Islamabad United against Multan Sultans will be played on March 10, Sunday at 2:30 PM at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match will be played?

The last league clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will be played on March 10, Sunday at 7:30 PM at the Karachi National Stadium.

Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 matches?

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 matches will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.