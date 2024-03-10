Multan Sultans, the formidable team is already through to the playoffs and now it is the time for other teams to show what they have. On March 10, Sunday, the 2024 Pakistan Super League will witness some of the most thrilling clashes as Islamabad United takes on Multan Sultans in their last league match in Rawalpindi and Quetta Gladiators will face the wounded Lahore Qalandars in Karachi. (More Cricket News)
Islamabad United has won four out of the nine matches played in this season of the PSL and currently holds the third position in the points table, following Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. In their previous match against Karachi Kings, Shadab Khan and his team gained momentum and won the match by a stunning 5 wickets. However, the fact that the weakest team, Lahore Qalandars, secured their first win of the season against IU, makes it uncertain if the team will be able to rise to the challenge of the behemoth Multan Sultans and enter the knockout stage.
The Lahore Qalandars, who were the champions last year, experienced a disaster this season. They were handed a defeat in eight out of the nine matches played in PSL 2024, but not without showcasing the stellar of Van Rassie van der Dussen. In their final match of the league, Shaheen Afridi's team will face the Quetta Gladiators in this hopeless tournament. They are aiming to win the match and conclude the season with a moment of glory.
On the other hand, Quetta gladiators, having played eight matches, winning four while losing four, made one thing certain, that they have the potential to win even the toughest match of PSL. They started the season with three back-to-back victories, establishing themselves as an undeniably formidable team. But then, the team faced the solid Multan Sultans and hence began to decline. Rilee Rossouw's team managed to win only one match after that suffering three consecutive losses.
When Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 match will be played?
The last league match of Islamabad United against Multan Sultans will be played on March 10, Sunday at 2:30 PM at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
When Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match will be played?
The last league clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will be played on March 10, Sunday at 7:30 PM at the Karachi National Stadium.
Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 matches?
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 matches will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Squads:
Multan Sultans:
Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
Lahore Qalandars:
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab
Quetta Gladiators:
Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Will Smeed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Khawaja Nafay, Adil Naz, Abrar Ahmed, Sajjad Ali, Bismillah Khan, Akeal Hosein, Laurie Evans
Advertisement
Islamabad United:
Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill