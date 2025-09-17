Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: IRE Score 49 Runs In Powerplay

Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Follow live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, playing XIs, toss results, and key moments as Ireland host England for the opening T20I of the 2025 series at 6:00 PM IST

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Action Begins At 6:00 PM IST
Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Action Begins At 6:00 PM IST | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
info_icon

England have returned to Ireland for a cricket tour for the first time since 2019. Their previous visit featured a one-off ODI at The Village, Malahide, which England won by four wickets. Today’s game, at the same venue, kicks off their first-ever bilateral T20I series against Ireland.

The Three Lions are arriving with a slightly depleted squad, with Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest-ever captain. Ireland, meanwhile, are expected to field their strongest possible lineup as they aim to maintain momentum and assert dominance at home.

Though there’s a clear difference in squad depth and resources, the match holds significance for both sides. For England, it serves as an important warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. For Ireland, it’s a valuable opportunity to compete against a top-tier international side on their home turf.

Ireland cricket team in action during Netherland's tri-nation T20I series. - Photo: X | Ireland cricket
Ireland Vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, Head-To-Head, Squads - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ireland Vs England Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Perry And Mooney Struggle, AUS-W 19/2 (9)

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Withdraws Pullout Threat; Richardson To Replace Pycroft – Report

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

  5. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Perry And Mooney Struggle, AUS-W 19/2 (9)

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing