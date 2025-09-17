Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: IRE Score 49 Runs In Powerplay

England have returned to Ireland for a cricket tour for the first time since 2019. Their previous visit featured a one-off ODI at The Village, Malahide, which England won by four wickets. Today’s game, at the same venue, kicks off their first-ever bilateral T20I series against Ireland.
The Three Lions are arriving with a slightly depleted squad, with Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest-ever captain. Ireland, meanwhile, are expected to field their strongest possible lineup as they aim to maintain momentum and assert dominance at home.
Though there’s a clear difference in squad depth and resources, the match holds significance for both sides. For England, it serves as an important warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. For Ireland, it’s a valuable opportunity to compete against a top-tier international side on their home turf.
Ireland Vs England Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young