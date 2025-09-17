Ireland Vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, Head-To-Head, Squads - All You Need To Know

England tour Ireland for the first bilateral T20I series, with Jacob Bethell set to become their youngest-ever captain
Ireland hold a 1-0 lead in T20I head-to-head, including a notable 2022 World Cup victory over England
England as T20 World Cup preparation, Ireland to leverage home advantage at The Village, Malahide
England are in Ireland for a cricket tour for the first time since 2019, a one-off One Day International (ODI) match at The Village, Malahide, which they won by four wickets. Today's match at the same venue marks the beginning of their first-ever bilateral series in the shortest format of the game.
The Three Lions arrive with a depleted squad, and Jacob Bethell is all set to become England's youngest-ever captain. Ireland, on the other hand, are expected to field the strongest possible team in their bid to keep the winning momentum in this matchup.
Despite the disparity in resources and scheduling, the fixture carries weight for both sides: for England, it's a tune-up before the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, while Ireland have a chance to host a top-tier opponent on home soil.
Ireland vs England, T20I Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met only twice in T20Is, and Ireland lead England 1-0 in the head-to-head record, surprisingly. Their first meeting in May 2010 was a no-result, after England posted 120/8.
They met for the second time in October 2022, also a World Cup fixture, and Ireland beat England by five runs (DLS method) after setting a 158-run target. England, however, went on to win the title both times.
The second and third matches of the Ireland vs England T20I series are scheduled for Friday and Sunday. All the matches will be played at The Village.
Ireland vs England Squads
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Benjamin Calitz, Matthew Humphreys, and Jordan Neill.
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Jordan Cox, and Rehan Ahmed.
Ireland Vs England, 1st T20I, Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Ireland Vs England, 1st T20I being played?
The Ireland Vs England, 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at The Village in Dublin. The match starts at 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Ireland Vs England, 1st T20I match live?
The Ireland Vs England, 1st T20I will not be telecasted in India. However, the fans can enjoy the contest by live streaming it on FanCode.