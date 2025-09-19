Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Aim To Bounce Back

Welcome! England and Ireland are once again up against each other, this time for the 2nd T20I of the series. The match is taking place on Friday, September 19 at the Village in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The first match resulted in a one-sided victory of England who thus hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I Weather
Rain is playing hide and seek at the ground in Dublin and the start of the match has been delayed. The game was to kick off at 1:30pm local time but that is now the time when an inspection will take place to decide when the match will start.
Phil Salt hit a brilliant 89 as England eased to a four-wicket win over Ireland in the opening T20I in Dublin, Malahide. England chased down 197 with 14 balls to spare in what was Jacob Bethell's first match as an England skipper.
Squads:
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Jordan Neill, Benjamin Calitz
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Scott Currie, Jordan Cox, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker