Ireland At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Ireland enter the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on a high following their tri-series win against Netherlands and Scotland. Just before the tri-series, they had beaten a full-strength Pakistan side for the first time in their history. (More Cricket News)
The Irish side had consistently shown that they can punch above their weight.
Under the leadership of the experienced Paul Stirling, Ireland have a solid batting core with the skipper himself being their best bet to blast away bowling attacks of opponents. The experienced Andre Balbirnie is another player who adds solidity to the top order. Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector are the other names expected to come good in the batting lineup.
The squad is replete with fast-bowling options with left-arm pacer Joshua Little, who has featured for Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons, leading the attack.
Lack of top-tier spinners might be a big problem for them. However, they play all their group games in USA.
Ireland in Group A
Ireland are in Group A that consists of heavyweights India and Pakistan. The group also has co-hosts USA and neighbours Canada. Upsetting one of India or Pakistan will be key to their chances of making it to Super 8.
Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
June 5: Ireland vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8 PM IST
June 7: Ireland vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8 PM IST
June 14: Ireland vs United States of America, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill 8 PM IST
June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill 8 PM IST
Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch all the games on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.