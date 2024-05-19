Cricket

IRE Vs NED, 2nd T20I, Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Ireland and Netherlands are set to clash in the second T20I match of the ongoing Netherlands T20I tri-series 2024 at Amstelveen on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the IRE Vs NED match

netherlands cricket team player X @KNCBcricket
Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd batting against Scotland in the series opener. Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
info_icon

After defeating Scotland by 41 runs in the series opener, the Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland in the second T20I of the tri-series at Amstelveen on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The Netherlands batted first in the first match of the series and set a 168-run target thanks to Michael Levitt and Vikramjit Singh's innings. Max O'Dowd also made 30 off 30 balls. Christopher Sole and Gavin Main took a couple of wickets each whereas Bradley Currie dismissed Dutch captain Scott Edwards.

In response, right-arm medium Vivian Kingma took four wickets in 3.1 overs to help the Dutch team win the match by 41 runs. Logan van Beek took three wickets whereas Daniel Doram grabbed a brace of wickets.

Scotland's captain Richie Berrington made a valiant 39 off 29 whereas wicket-keeper batter Matthew Cross was the top-scorer with 49 off 32 balls. He hit three fours and as many sixes in his inning.

Full Squads:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Wesley Barresi

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair

Live streaming details of the IRE Vs NED T20I match of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024:

When and where the second match of the series, IRE Vs NED will happen?

The second match between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Sunday and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.

