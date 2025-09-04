IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

Ministry of finance release confirms hike of GST on IPL match tickets from 28 to 40 per cent
IPL tickets classified in 'Luxury Goods' category
India's international cricket matches would invite a lower GST of 18 per cent on tickets priced above 500 rupees
Indian Premier League spectators will have to shell out more money for tickets in the 2026 season with the Union government raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on admission to matches from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.
According to a ministry of finance release issued late on Wednesday (September 3, 2025), "Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs or sporting events like IPL will have GST of 40 percent with ITC (Input Tax Credit).
Impact On Ticket Prices And Luxury Classification
An IPL ticket with a base price of INR 500 before GST till the 2025 edition would eventually cost INR 640, with GST levied at 28 per cent. But in the forthcoming season, the same ticket will now cost INR 700 after imposition of 40 per cent GST by the central government.
That is because IPL tickets have been classified in the 'Luxury Goods' category.
Differential GST Rates For Other Sporting Events, Ticketing Autonomy
India's international cricket matches have been classified under other sporting events and would invite a lower GST of 18 per cent on tickets priced above 500 rupees. Any tickets priced below INR 500, on the other hand, will be exempted from GST.
The rule states: "Admission to other sporting events including recognised sporting events where the ticket price is not more than 500 continues to be exempt, and if the ticket price is more than Rs. 500, it continues to be taxed at the standard rate of 18 per cent."
In the IPL, the ticketing is not controlled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and each franchise decides the rates at their respective home grounds. Note that ticket sales revenue represents the smallest portion of a franchise's profit margins.
(With PTI inputs)