IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate After GT’s Thriller Win Over DC

Summary of this article
Shubman Gill fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate during GT’s one-run win over DC
David Miller’s final-over decision stole the spotlight, as his refusal of a single led to a last-ball loss for DC
Rashid Khan starred with 3/17, helping GT defend 210 in a dramatic IPL 2026 thriller
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals, a match that ended in a dramatic one-run victory.
The penalty was imposed as it was GT’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.
The fine came after a high-intensity contest in Delhi, where Gujarat Titans held their nerve to defend 210 and seal a thrilling win on the final ball. Despite the excitement on the field, the over-rate issue meant Gill faced disciplinary action post-match.
Such penalties have been common in the IPL, with captains often struggling to complete their overs within the stipulated time, especially in games featuring multiple reviews, strategic timeouts, and high-pressure moments.
The match itself was packed with drama, particularly in the final over involving David Miller. With Delhi needing just two runs, Miller refused a single and backed himself to finish the game, but a run-out on the last ball handed GT a stunning win.
Earlier, Gill led from the front, while Rashid Khan starred with the ball, returning figures of 3/17 to swing the momentum in Gujarat’s favour.
IPL Code of Conduct And Over-Rate Rules
As per IPL regulations, teams are required to complete their 20 overs within a specified time frame. Failure to do so results in fines for the captain, with stricter penalties, including suspension, for repeated offences. Since this was GT’s first breach this season, Gill was handed a monetary fine without further sanctions.
Slow over-rates have remained a recurring concern in the IPL despite multiple rule tweaks, including the introduction of an extra fielder inside the circle as an in-game penalty.
With matches becoming increasingly tactical and longer due to stoppages, maintaining the required pace has become a challenge for captains.