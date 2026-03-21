IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Highlights The Value Of Team Bonding As Punjab Eyes Maiden IPL Trophy

Shreyas Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to their 2nd IPL final last year will aim to lead the franchise to their first-ever title in IPL 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Punjab Kings Jersey Reveal
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer highlights need of team bonding in a tournament like the IPL Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer emphasizes on the role of team bonding to achieve results in the IPL

  • Shreyas Iyer is making comeback into high-level cricket after his career threatening spleen laceration injury

  • Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31

Punjab Kings have been one of the few teams that have not won the Indian Premier League even once in the last 18 editions. Though last time they came one step closer to clinching the title, but faltered at the last stage.

However, this time they would be vying to make it one better, and their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, is looking determined to take his team over the line this time around.

While speaking to the media during the jersey launch, Iyer talked about the importance of team bonding in a long tournament like the IPL and how it's vital to get the best out of each individual towards the team goal.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie," Iyer said.

"We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually," he added.

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Iyer also reflected on his journey of recovery from injury. He suffered a severe spleen laceration while fielding in Australia in an ODI match and since then he's been out of action in international cricket.

"It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team," he said.

Arshdeep Singh On Playing At Home

Punjab Kings' spearhead pacer Arshdeep Singh termed home pressure as a privilege and acknowledged the perks of playing in front of a crowd that's behind you.

"When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege. It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year," Arshdeep said.

The left-arm seamer also showed looked back on his journey with the franchise so far and expressed his gratitude towards them for backing him in the initial phase of his career, while wishing to repay them back with a lot of trophies.

"The journey has been amazing. When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team," he added.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL campaign against the Gujarat Giants on March 31 in New Chandigarh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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