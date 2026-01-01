IPL 2026: Mukesh Kumar Credits Mohammed Shami For Guidance Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Mukesh Kumar credits Mohammed Shami for guidance as he focuses on improving skills and consistency ahead of IPL, aiming to contribute more effectively for his team

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PTI
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Delhi Capitals-Vs-Lucknow Super Giants
The Delhi Capitals celebrate one of Mukesh Kumar's four wickets Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mukesh Kumar credits Mohammed Shami for guidance and ongoing support in his development

  • Focus remains on improving skills and execution rather than long-term goals

  • Aims to contribute consistently in IPL after mixed performances last season

India pacer Mukesh Kumar credited veteran Mohammed Shami for his constant guidance, saying the seasoned campaigner continues to play a big role in his development.

“I learn a lot from him. He has played for India for so many years and is still going strong. Whenever I am stuck or things are not going well, I go to him and ask questions. He always helps me,” he replied to a PTI query.

The Bengal pacer enjoyed a solid 2025-26 domestic season, picking up over 30 wickets across formats, continuing to impress with his discipline and ability.

Mukesh last represented India in an ODI against South Africa in late 2023, and has since been working on regaining his spot by focusing on process rather than outcomes.

“I don’t think too far ahead about World Cups or big tournaments. My focus is on what I need to do today and how I can improve in practice, what variations I can add, and how I prepare for different batters,” he said.

In the IPL, Mukesh turned out for Delhi Capitals last season, where he featured in 10 matches and picked up seven wickets, often entrusted with tough overs at the death.

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While the returns were mixed, the 30-year-old said he has been working on improving his execution, particularly yorkers and variations suited for T20 cricket.

“Whether it is the yorker or the wide yorker, you have to keep improving. Conditions and match situations demand adaptability,” he said. Looking ahead to the upcoming IPL season, Mukesh kept his goals simple.

“I just want to contribute as much as I can to the team and help them win matches,” he concluded.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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