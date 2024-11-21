IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 Batters Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season

With the Indian Premier League mega-auction set to get take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the limelight will fall on all-rounders who fetch the big bucks, with their ability to bat or bowl the opposition out of the game at any given situation. (More Cricket News)
However, with cricket being such a batting-friendly game, the cricketing fraternity tends to think that the job on hand is easy. That is usually not the case with T20 batting under high pressure circumstances.
For any team to flourish, the batting party will have to come good, and it does make a good case, taking about the IPL 2024 finalists, where both teams had their openers giving them some serious starts.
With some serious talent pool up for grabs, here are the top five batters who could fetch some big bucks.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here we look at the top 5 batters
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul, who previously led the Lucknow Super Giants will be in the mega auction pool for the 2025 Indian Premier League season as one of the biggest assets. Rahul who has been struggling for form in the international circuit, has made a great name for himself as a batter and a good lead, helping LSG to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.
The 32-year-old has also scored 3582 runs at an average of 45.47 with four centuries and 37 fifties to his name, and could potentially trigger a bidding war.
2. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, who won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 edition of the IPL was surprisingly released into the auction pool. The 29-year-old will come into the auction as one of the hottest properties with a few teams looking for a captain.
The Indian middle-order batter has scored 3127 runs in 115 games at an average of 32.27 with 21 fifties to his name, and could be among the most prized players in the pool.
3. Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals have released Jos Buttler ahead of the 2025 mega auction. The opener has scored 3582 runs, with seven hundreds and 19 fifties since his IPL debut in 2016.
In the 2022 season, he hit 863 runs and also smashing four centuries, helping his team reach the final of the competition. With several teams in desperate need of an opener, Jos Buttler could well fit the bill and earn some huge money in the auction.
4. Rishabh Pant
The exuberant Rishabh Pant was one of the most surprising releases into the mega auction pool ahead of the event in Jeddah. The former Delhi Capitals skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter is among the marquee players, and is also expected to be one among the most expensive.
The left-hander has scored 3287 runs in 111 matches at a strike rate of 148.93, with a hundred and 18 fifties to his name.
5. Jake Fraser McGurk
The 2025 mega auction could witness teams breaking the bank for Australian batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, following his departure from the Delhi Capitals. The 22-year-old star scored 330 runs at an average of 36.67 with a mind-boggling 234.04.
Despite blowing hot and cold in the international circuit, the cricketing fraternity predicts the Australian could easily break the 10-crore barrier in the upcoming auctions in Jeddah.