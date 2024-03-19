Cricket

IPL 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga Set To Miss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s First Three Fixtures

It remains to be seen if the right-arm spinner will be available for SRH's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5

PTI
March 19, 2024
IPL%2FBCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga, formerly of RCB, was roped in by SRH at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to miss at least the first three IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was named in the Sri Lanka squad for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting March 22. (More Cricket News)

Hasaranga has played four Tests for Sri Lanka. He had announced his retirement from the longest format in August last year to focus on white-ball cricket.

However, the 26-year-old was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad on Tuesday along with uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris. The first Test will be played in Sylhet from March 22-26, while the second tie is slated from March 30 to April 3 at Chattogram.

Hasaranga was roped in by SRH at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

As per the IPL schedule announced for the first two weeks, SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 in Kolkata. They will travel to Hyderabad for the tie against Mumbai Indians on March 27 and then proceed to Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

It remains to be seen if the right-arm spinner will be available for SRH's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

