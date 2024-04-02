Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The home side have struggled for consistency and thus have just a single win to show in their three matches so far. Virat Kohli has stood out with the bat in the top order and Dinesh Karthik has look in fine touch coming late in the order. Apart from the two, RCB are still waiting for their big guns to get going. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Cameroon Green, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell will all be looking to shrug off their slow start to the season.
Advertisement
With RCB's bowling attack looking a bit weak, the famed batters will have to do the heavy lifting.
Lucknow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Punjab Kings in their last match. Mayank Yadav's sensational pace bowling was the highlight of the game. The franchise will again want the youngster to trouble the home batters with his express pace and complement its well-rounded bowling unit.
KL Rahul's fitness will also be under close watch and it remains to be seen whether he returns or Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the visitors.
Advertisement
As both teams look for their second win, here are the three key battles that would make or break the match.
Virat Kohli vs Naveen-Ul-Haq
Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq will renew their IPL rivalry on Tuesday. This time the fight is expected to be with the bat and ball rather than verbal. The Afghanistan pacer will take the new ball and Virat Kohli will be up for the challenge. With the RCB top order struggling, Kohli's wicket is going to be key and if Naveen gets it, it would be massive for LSG.
Rajat Patidar vs Ravi Bishnoi
The last time Rajat Patidar played against LSG, he made a stunning century and eliminated KL Rahul's men from IPL 2022. He was particularly severe on Ravi Bishnoi that day and when the two meet again, the leggie would want to level the scores. Patidar on the other hand would take confidence from his last showing and would like to return to form.
Glenn Maxwell vs Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav's searing pace made headlines the last time LSG played. Apart from his pace what stood out what his impeccable accuracy as Yadav kept pounding the hard length. Glenn Maxwell with his bag of funky shots never lets a bowler settle. Despite the Delhi bowler's pace, Maxwell will not shy away from taking him on. And this would make a fantastic battle as fire would meet with fire in Bengaluru.