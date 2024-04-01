Cricket

IPL 2024: KL Rahul's Availability Still Uncertain For LSG-RCB Clash

The right-handed Rahul, who opened the innings with Quinton de Kock, made a 9-ball 15 before perishing to Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh. Later, LSG substituted him with pacer Naveen-ul-Haq

PTI
KL Rahul Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
KL Rahul went through his paces at the nets and participated in fitness drills, but Lucknow Super Giants remained tight-lipped about his role against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | Preview)

Rahul was rather surprisingly used as an Impact Player during LSG's 21-run win over Punjab Kings, with Nicholas Pooran doing the captain’s duty.

“We will see how he is pulling up at nets, and will make a decision based on that,” said Pooran in his pre-match press conference here on Monday.

The right-handed Rahul, who opened the innings with Quinton de Kock, made a 9-ball 15 before perishing to Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh. Later, LSG substituted him with pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Though Rahul engaged himself in batting and other drills at the nets, the 31-year-old did not go through the wicket-keeping session, perhaps an indication that De Kock might continue to don the big gloves.

In some way, it has also increased the responsibility on Pooran, LSG’s top-batter this season so far having made 104 runs from two matches at a strike-rate of 170 with a fifty.

The Trinidadian was ready to shoulder the burden too.

“I've worked tremendously hard over the last couple of years on my batting. I'm happy to do whatever the team needs me to do. So, whatever is required of me on a given day, I'm ready for that opportunity,” said Pooran.

The 28-year-old was also pleased with the way pace sensation Mayank Yadav has handled his overnight fame.

The 21-year-old Delhi tearaway pacer made an instant impression against Punjab Kings, bagging three wickets. He also clocked the quickest delivery of this IPL – a 155.8 kmph thunderbolt.

“What he (Mayank) did was obviously a bit overwhelming. But I think he has handled it really nice so far, a very nice guy as well. I think he just wants to constantly do what he's doing – bowl a little fast and take wickets.

“I know he's looking forward to that opportunity. He has some really good guys around as well in this team. I also will be supporting him and guiding him,” said Pooran.

