Sports

IPL: Mayank Yadav's Pace Halts PBKS As LSG Win By 21 Runs - In Pics

Young pace bowling sensation Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets while Mohsin Khan took two which helped Lucknow Super Giants secure a 21-run victory over the Punjab Kings on Saturday in match 11 of the IPL 2024. Despite openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow's century partnership, Punjab Kings failed to chase the tough 200-run target set by LSG. Dhawan made 70 runs off 50 balls, while Bairstow hit 42 runs in 29 balls. Earlier, the home team put up a strong fight with Quinton de Kock's 54, stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran's 42 runs off 21 balls, and Krunal Pandya's 43 not out in just 22 balls.