Cricket

Injured Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Remainder Of IPL 2024 Due To Hamstring Injury

Marsh has featured in only four out of DC's eight matches this season so far, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 160.52 besides bagging a wicket in three innings

Advertisement

X/@DelhiCapitals
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
info_icon

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a hamstring injury, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed on Monday. (Full Coverage)

Marsh has featured in only four out of DC's eight matches this season so far, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 160.52 besides bagging a wicket in three innings.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh - X/@DelhiCapitals
IPL 2024: DC All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh Returns To Australia To Treat Hamstring Tear

BY PTI

Marsh had already flown back home on April 12 to get a consultation with Cricket Australia's medical team and is currently recuperating in Perth.

With the 32-year-old expected to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June, the pull out from IPL makes sense.

Advertisement

Jake Fraser-McGurk - X/@DelhiCapitals
DC Vs SRH: Jake Fraser-McGurk Hits Season's Fastest 50, Joint-Third Fastest In IPL History

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I don't think he'll be coming back. There's a certain cut-off point with replacement players. Cricket Australia were keen to have him at home to start his recovery process, and we sent him back as soon as we could," Ponting said here during DC's media day.

"They've been managing his rehab for a couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day, and it seems it's taken a little longer than he first thought to get over it. I don't think the T20 World Cup would be an issue."

Advertisement

DC is currently placed eighth in the 10-team points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami